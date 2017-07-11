Gujarat announces help for Amarnath Yatra victims

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat government announced financial assistance to the victims of attack on Amarnath Yatra as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani left Gandhinagar to receive victims at Surat airport.

Families of persons who died in terrorist attack on yatra last night will receive Rs ten lakh each while injured will receive Rs two lakh each. Seven persons were killed and 19 injured in the attack on the bus carrying pilgrims.

Of the victims two are from Maharashtra while all other belong to south Gujarat region. Of the seven dead six are women.

Meanwhile, the yatra is continuing despite the attack. Victims are being brought to Surat by special plane.

