Gujarat announces Sawarn Ayog to pacify patidars

Gujarat government on Wednesday announced setting up of a commission for the upper castes. This follows a meeting the government had with patidar leaders in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. It has also decided to hold a judicial inquiry into the cases of police atrocities on patidars two years back when firebrand patidar leader Hardik Patel had launched a statewide agitation for reservation for patidars.

These are among the four demands the government had agreed in the talks yesterday. Two other demands, withdrawal of cases against patidars and economic relief to the injured patidars were other demands which were also accepted. Government has yet to come out with details of the agenda of the economic commission.

Hardik Patel and several other patidar leaders who have welcomed government move are unhappy that the main demand of reservation which had led to the agitation has not been met. However, the government has taken a stand that this demand could not be taken up since a move of quota on economic criteria announced earlier was in the Court.

The government decision which has left patidars unhappy has led to protests from Samast Brahmin Samaj which has been demanding a commission exclusively for Brahmins. Yagnesh Dave, president of this Samaj said that while they were demanding commission since 2015, the government made announcement of Sawarn Vikas Ayog on the basis of talks with only one segment of the society, patidars.

Yagnesh Dave who has been with Shankarsinh Vaghela on his 11 day statewide campaign for new political outfit Janvikalp described this as political gimmick. He said that out of 49 unreserved percent population Patidars were just 16 percent. He asserted that 11 percent Brahims” rights were being ignored as well as of others who are not in the reserved category. He said that Samaj would launch its agitation programme after its general meeting which has been called on October 5.

