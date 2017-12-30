Gujarat BJP crisis deepens as sulking Nitin Patel does not relent

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The newly formed BJP government in Gujarat is facing a deep crisis as deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has reportedly threatened to quit over portfolio allocation. He has expressed his displeasure to the party high command and said that it was not a fight for portfolio allocation but a fight for self prestige.

Patidars rallied behind Nitinbhai and offered him full support. Not to miss the political opportunity Congress also offered support to Nitinbhai and said that the party would support him if he wanted to quit the party and form a new government.

Patidar organisation Sardar Patel Group announced a bandh in Mehsana on Monday to put pressure on the state government. His supporters thronged his residence in Thaltej area and demanded that he be made CM.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel said he would talk to Congress to give him a respectable position if Patel was willing to quit BJP with 10 MLAs . “If the BJP is not in a position to respect you, please quit with 10 MLAs & I’ll talk to Congress to give you a position that would be appropriate for your seniority,” he said at PAAS’s Chintan Shibir in Botad.

Though Nitin Patel said that he won’t quit party and he had conveyed his displeasure to party high command. Since Saturday morning Nitinbhai had stream of visitors from Patidar leaders to BJP leader Narottam Patel. Late evening BJP treasurer and senior leader Surendra Patel met Nitinbhai. He refused to comment about the talks two had.

Nitin Patel who was deputy CM in the last government was handling key portfolios of finance, urban development and petrochemicals. This time he has been stripped off the important portfolios. When portfolios were allocated late on Thursday after a marathon cabinet meeting, the Finance portfolio was handed over to Saurabh Patel, while Rupani kept Urban Development and Petroleum for himself. In the new government, he has been allotted departments like roads and buildings, Narmada, health & medical education and capital project.

Miffed over this Nitinbhai did not assume office on Friday while all other ministers including Saurabh Patel took charge.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Virji Thumar e-mailed Nitin Patel and offered support to him. He said that his party would offer him support if he was ready to form a new government.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said this was yet another case of the BJP’s use and throw policy, especially for Patidar leaders. “BJP has only meted out injustice to its leaders who have contributed to the formation of the party. Keshubhai Patel, Anandiben Patel & now Nitin Patel are such clear examples. This is very sad & the Patidar community has suffered at the hands of BJP because of this ,” he said.

On Saturday, while inaugurating the annual flower show event at the Sabarmati riverfront, Rupani received a phone call while he was on stage. He stepped aside and took the call. Given the fact that Rupani interrupted his function and was on phone for 10 minutes, speculation was rife that he had received a call from someone very highly placed in the party over the Nitin Patel issue.

