Gujarat BJP declares media team

The state BJP on Thursday declared the media team. There are 8 zone convenors and 11 members of the team.

State BJP media incharge Harshad Patel said that following have been appointed as zone convenors: Niranjan Zanjmera and Vonid Jain (South zone), Sanjeev Pancholi and Prachet Mehta( central zone), Dr. Hemant Bhatt and Dr. Parag Sheth (North zone) and Rajubhai Dhruv and Nitinbhai Bhoot (Saurashtra zone).

Following 11 members have been appointed in media team: Dr. Jagdish Bhavsar, Yamal Vyas, Navinbhai Patel, Nimesh Joshi, Mukesh Dasani, Ghanshyam Thakkar, Hitesh Patel, Jayantilal PArmar, Prashant Vala, Shishir Trivedi and Vikram Jain.

