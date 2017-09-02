Gujarat BJP to connect one lakh people through Yuva sammelan

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The state BJP has organized a “Yuva townhall” programme connecting over one lakh youth across the state. Party president Amit Shah will address the youth convention whose theme is “Adhikham Gujarat”.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said through social media more and more people would be connected. The main function will be held at Pandit Deendayal auditorium and through video conferencing 100 other centres in the state will be joined.

He said that the party has launched a website and a mobile number through which people can participate. Social media will also be used to propagate the theme. Participants can send their suggestions, problems to Shah through social media and he will respond daily.

In the conference Shah will talk about the development of the country and invite suggestions from the youth to take the march of development ahead, said Vaghani.

