Gujarat Brahm Samaj threatens agitation

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

State level Shree Samast Gujarat Brahm Samaj , an association of 459 brahmin organizations, has threatened agitation if its demand for Commission for welfare of Brahmins in Gujarat is not met. As part of the revived demand Samaj will form a human chain in Ahmedabad.

Interacting with media general Secretary of Samast Gujarat Brahm Samaj(state level) and convenor of Braham Vikas Commission agitation committee Yagnesh Dave said, “ Gujarat has about 62 lakh Brahmins. A demand for Braham Vikas Commission for economic, educational and social welfare of Brahmins was made before the state government in August 2015. Nothing has been done in the regard so far. Recently on December 16 a memorandum for Braham Vikas Commission was submitted to the Governor of Gujarat”.

Yagnesh Dave further disclosed that on December 14 Braham Vikas Commission agitation committee launched a tweeter campaign which received overwhelming response. In a short period between 8pm and 12 midnight Brahmins from all over the country flashed 1.45 lakh tweets. To further intensify the agitation conveners have been appointed at district and taluka level.

In a short span of two months Yagnesh Dave has held 112 meetings in the state which were well attended according to co convener of Braham Vikas Commission agitation committee Hemang Rawal. Agitation is receiving good response on social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter. 62 lakh Brahmins will not hesitate resorting to intense agitation if Gujarat government does not respond positively.

Demands of Braham Vikas Commission agitation committee are

1 Nominal fee for meritorious Brahmin students in schools, colleges and institutions of higher education.

2 All round development scheme for orphan Brahmin children.

3 Financial assistance to Brahmin youth which includes low interest loan and subsidy for higher education and business.

4 Coaching for competitive examinations for government jobs , free or with token fee.

5 Sanskrit Pathshala and gurukul nirman for Brahmins engaged in rituals and training for skill development and all round development of unemployed Brahmins.

6 For helpless Brahmin families Land in rural areas and help for house and living in urban areas.

7 Fixation of salary of brahimns working as pujari in temples in the state.

8 Planning for buildings for cultural programmes of Brahmins in all districts.

9 For Brahmins engaged in rituals pension after 60 years of age and financial aid to old Brahmins living alone.

10 in case of serious sickness health services at token price to Brahmins above age of 50 years

11Special financial aid and training for self employment for Brahmin women and widows.

12 Free legal aid to economically weaker Brahmins.

13 Provision of grant for mass marriage and mass janoi programmes.

14 Help in education and marriage to the girls belong to the families of Brahmins who are financially weak and those who are engaged in rituals.

15 In the country all casts have been given adequate provision in the constitution. Similarly, Brahmins should also get adequate representation legally.

