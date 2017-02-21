Gujarat Budget: No new tax burden, MV Tax simplified

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

As expected in the election year, there is neither new tax proposal nor any increase in taxes in the budget proposals presented by Finance Minister Nitin Patel in Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday. However, the Finance Minister has contended with simplification of Motor Vehicle Tax structure.

As per the proposal, now instead of payment at different intervals for different types of vehicles, lump sum Motor Vehicle Tax will be collected once on all vehicles registered on or after April 1,2017. Owners of old vehicles (registered before April 1,2017) will have option to pay lump sum tax or continue with the existing recurring system. Presently, for some vehicles there is recurring payment system, for others lump sum system.

This onetime payment will fetch the state government additional income of Rs 292.14 Cr in 2017-18. The budget estimates this year show additional income of Rs 239.16 crore. In this case of tractors, a flat rate of seven percent has been introduced which will cause a loss of revenue of Rs 10 crore to the state.

Justifying the lump sum payment of Motor Vehicle Tax, Nitin Patel said that this would save time for recurring payments twice or four times a year. It has also been decided to offer e-payment system. However, this will be available from May 1, 2017, he said.

