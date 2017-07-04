Gujarat cadre IAS Joti is new CEC

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Gujarat cadre IAS Achal Kumar Joti will be the new Chief Election Commissioner of the country. Joti who retired as Chief Secretary of the state was appointed Election Commissioner. He will replace Nasim Zaidi and will take charge on July 6.

Joti will be 21st CEC and has six months as he will reach 65 years in January. According to law CEC has a term of six years or 65 years whichever is earlier. He will conduct Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which are due later this year.

Joti has also served as the Gujarat vigilance commissioner and worked in various capacities in the state, including as the chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004 and the managing director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL). He was also the secretary in the industry, revenue and water supply departments in the state.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle