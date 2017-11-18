Gujarat chamber demands abolition of professional tax

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has demanded that professional tax in the state should be abolished.

In a representation to the Chief Secretary J N Singh Chamber said that there is huge difference between business and profession. Business cannot be classified as profession and so professional tax should not be collected from them.

It said that professional tax should not be levied on people employed by retail traders as they were not experts. To substantiate the claim chamber also provided revenue figures of the tax being collected. Only Rs.337 crore was collected by way of the tax from the entire state since 2010-11.

It said that removal of the tax would facilitate ease of doing business and businessmen would compete with neighbouring states where there is no such tax.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle