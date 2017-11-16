Gujarat Chamber files PIL against ECI

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Alleging harassment of businessmen and industrialists by search and seizure teams of the Election Commission, Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industries today filed a Public Interest Litigation against the Commission. The petition has challenged the power of the Commission to appoint static/ flying surveillance teams which are authorized to search any vehicle or individual and initiate action if cash of Rs 50,000 or more is found.

Petition says that the Election Commission has no power to issue any instruction which violates the fundamental right of privacy of an individual. EC cannot harass common man by issuing such instructions in the guise of checking cash flow of political parties.

The Chamber in its petition pointed out that there was no limit of use of cash on political parties. It further pointed out that in 2012 Gujarat High Court had held that random search and seizure was against the fundamental right of a citizen. However, the EC is back with these provisions in 2017 elections.

