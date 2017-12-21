Gujarat ‘choked’ highways have more cars than buses

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

More than half a dozen highways in the state are choked with high passenger car units. The central government has decided to develop one of the main- Vadodara- Mumbai highway as Greenfield expressway.

The government has decided to develop about 1,900 kms of stretches of national and economic corridors that have traffic exceeding 50,000 Passenger Carrying Units (PCUs) under Bharatmala Pariyojana. Gujarat has two highways the other being Ahmedabad- Dhloera (110kms).

In addition the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has instituted a study under World Bank Technical Assistance for passenger mobility enhancement. The study has identified 75 routes which have low passenger share of buses and high overall passenger car unit (PCU) count. There is greater share of private vehicles as compared to buses on these routes. The study assessed all India traffic survey data and toll data covering major corridors in the country to identify these routes.

In Gujarat following highways have been identified:

Jodhpur- Jamnagar, Rajkot-Udaipur, Udaipur- ahmedabad, Vadodara- Surt- Mumbai, Ahmedabad Ujjain and Surat- Dhule.

