Gujarat closes all gates of Narmada dam

The Gujarat government on Saturday closed all the 30 gates of Sardar Sarovar dam which would help increase water storage capacity as well as hydro power generation. The Narmada Control Authority granted the permission on Friday.

The ceremony to close the dam gates was performed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel at the dam site in Kevadiya Colony. “Today is a golden and a historic day for Gujarat. Closure of gates at the Sardar Sarovar Dam has opened the floodgates for the state’s development. The dream of Sardar Patel has been realised,” Rupani said.

With opening of gates the storage capacity has tripled to 4.73 million acre feet from 1.4 MAF. Hydro power generation would also be 40 percent more and total 1750 MW power would be produced.

The higher storage in the dam has been facilitated by raising the dam height up to 138 meters and installation of radial gates that was completed in December last year. Higher storage in the dam would also help state supply water to parched areas of Saurashtra and North Gujarat. The closure is expected to benefit 2.9 crore people in the state, provide drinking water to 9663 villages (a little over 50% of state’s villages) and 131 urban centers, irrigation facilities to 10 lakh farmers over six lakh hectares of land, taking the overall irrigation reach in the state to 1.8 million hectares.

The states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan were expected to complete Resettlement of Rehabilitation(R&R) of the Project Affect Families (PAF) before July 31, 2017, to strictly comply with the Supreme Court order stipulating requirements for the closing the gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam. The three states reportedly completed the R & R work ahead of schedule, facilitating earlier closure of gates.

