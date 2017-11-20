Gujarat CM Rupani files nomination from Rajkot

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Rajkot-West assembly seat in presence of union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is also election in-charge of Gujarat. His Congress rival Indranil Rajyaguru who changed his Rajkot East constituency also filed his nominations.

Prominent Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia also filed nomination for Porbandar constituency where he is facing his old rival state Minister Babubhai Bokhiria. Bokhiria also filed nomination today.

National spokesperson of Congress and chairman of Public Accounts Committee Shaktisinh Gohil will file nomination for Mandvi in Kutch. He has changed constituency from Abdasa to Mandvi in the district.

Chief Minister visited various Hindu and Jain temples and saints and also met the over hundred year old lady Aajiben before filing his papers. He also rode a two wheeler in the crowded areas before addressing a public meeting near Bahumali Bhavan in which he expressed confidence of his huge margin victory as well as BJP getting over 150 seats.

Rupani had won the seat in the October 2014 by poll caused by the resignation of speaker Vajubhai Vala who was appointed Governor of Karnataka governor.

Meanwhile as per the affidavits submitted by the two candidates Rajyaguru has a total movable as well movable property of around Rs 141 crores with 13 vehicles including many luxurious cars worth over five crores. Rajyaguru who second richest MLA in Gujarat in last assembly with property of Rs 122.

Rupani and his wife Anajliben on the other hand have a total property of around Rs 7 crores. Of this Rupani and his wife have movable property of Rs 3.45 crores and 1.98 crores respectively and immovable one of Rs 55 and 82 lakhs respectively.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle