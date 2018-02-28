Gujarat Cong moves no confidence motion against Speaker

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Congress Legislature Party today moved no confidence motion against Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi charging him with biased and partisan approach against opposition. This is a rare event in the parliamentary history of Gujarat Assembly as the motion has come in just ten days of Speaker taking charge of his office. Trivedi was elected Speaker of Gujarat Assembly on February 19.

The motion submitted by Shailesh Parmar of Congress was culmination of day long drama in the Assembly in which the Speaker suspended Congress MLAs for the day and one woman MLA Asha Patel was suspended for two days. Today it all began when in reply to a question Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel claimed that VAT on petrol, diesel and gas was lower in Gujarat as compared Congress ruled states in the country and said that he was willing to have discussion on this in the House.

This provoked Congress with a demand for one hour discussion. Citing Nitin Patel’s statement on the floor of the House, CLP leader Paresh Dhanani wanted speaker Trivedi to allot one hour for discussion. Speaker, however, said that the whips of Congress and BJP decide on it. Congress members took exception to this statement of the Speaker and they started shouting slogans and got into the well of the House. Speaker ordered that they be physically removed by sergeants.

While Congress MLAs were removed lady MLA Asha Patel said that lukkhagiri of BJP would not be tolerated. Of all Speaker got up and said that he would suspend the MLA for two days if someone moved a resolution. Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama moved the resolution and the MLA was suspended for two days. This approach of the Speaker added fuel to the fire of Congress members.

Suspended Congress members staged dharna outside the office of the Speaker until the lunch time and after that the no confidence motion was handed over to the secretary of the Assembly.

