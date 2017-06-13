Gujarat Cong parades MLAs to deny exodus to BJP

By Yogesh Sharma

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat unit of Congress is in a fix over rumors in media that many of its MLAs loyal to its Legislature Party Leader Shankarsinh Vaghela are going to join ruling BJP. This has posed another challenge to Congress as it is already trying to mobilize its members and people in the Assembly election year. Elections are due this year end.

This has also put Congress MLAs in an embarrassing position as people in their constituency are questioning their move and asking all kind of questions right from the truth of the news to the package of the deal with the ruling BJP and sponsor of the move.

The perception pressure on the party is clear as today it presented 13 of its 57 MLAs before the media to assert that the MLAs whose names figure in rumors are very much there within the fold. They were among the 15 MLas whose names are figuring for last couple of months in the list of MLAs quitting Congress to join BJP. Two MLAs Mehraman and Mahendrasinh Vaghela (son of Shankarsinh Vaghela) were not present because of their preoccupation, according to party whip Balwant Rajput.

Party called media meet at a short notice today as the new of 15 MLAs joining BJP dominated news channels and many newspapers. Party spokesperson in Assembly Shailesh Parmar said that some MLAs of Saurashtra could not attend the meet as the decision to have a dialog with media was taken at a very short notice at 12 noon and the conference was scheduled.

In nutshell all the thirteen MLAs present, one by one, asserted that they were loyal to Congress and had no intension to quit Cong and join BJP. All the news of their quitting Congress was inspired BJP social media cell which had become very active to distract attention of people from the hard issues facing people.

They all requested media to confirm such news before releasing it since it very badly affected them.

Shailesh Parmar said that protest over death of a patidar youth in Mehsana was disturbing the ruling party and so it was spinning such tales. Earlier farmers’ agitation and other issues were behind such political controversies, he said.

Despite all these claims of Congress leaders, the fact is that such news of exodus has put it the party in a dilemma. All its attempts to set it right have given impression that there is something wrong and consequently situation is becoming quite complicated.

Some believe that Shankarsinh Vaghela himself is brain behind all this to mount pressure on the party leadership to declare him CM candidate of the party even as Vaghela himself has denied it several times. Earlier even Vaghela had gathered MLAs to assert that MLAs were with Congress.

However, Congress leadership does not seem to take any chance. Last month the party had announced that all 57 party MLAs will be given ticket for Assembly election. Obviously it was a desperate attempt to contain any possible rebellion by any MLA. Quitting of an MLA has temptation of BJP ticket was the logic behind such an early announcement of tickets to party MLAs.

MLAs who were present at Congress loyalty show were Balwant Rajput(Whip of party), Ashwin Kotwal, Anil Joshiyara, Shailesh Parmar, Kamini Ba, Baldevji Thakore, Amit Chowdhary, Gyasuddin Sheikh, Mahesh Patel, J K Patel, Mahendrasinh Baraiya, Manibhai Vaghela and Poonam Gamit.

Though they all claim that there was no pressure from BJP to join them, both Shankarsinh Vaghela and other senior leaders had recently claimed that BJP leaders were putting pressure on Congress MLAs to quit Congress and join BJP.

