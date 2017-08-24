Gujarat Congress gets jumbo set up

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The opposition Congress in Gujarat has come into election mode. The party today appointed more than 100 office bearers including chairman of campaign committee. Former State President Siddharth Patel has been appointed chairman of campaign committee for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Madhusudan Mistry has been appointed chairman of manifesto committee. Deepak Barbaria and Gaurav Pandya are also in this committee.

Former Leader of opposition Arjun Modhawadia has been given responsibility of election related publicity and material and Dr. Vijay Dave is the convenor of the committee.

Party’s national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil has been given the charge of election media committee. Himanshu Vyas has been appointed as convenor. Former state chief Naresh Rawal has been given charge of election coordination committee for urban areas.

The party also appointed 10 vice presidents, 14 general secretaries and seven spokespersons. 13 presidents of city and district units have also been appointed. 63 secretaries have been appointed.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle