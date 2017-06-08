Gujarat Congress launches its career guidance book

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

For the successive 12th year, state unit of Congress has come out with its career guidance book which has become very popular among students passing out higher secondary schools. It is a guide to students for difference study opportunities in all three faculties, Science, arts and commerce, after 12th.

The book in Gujarati language focuses mainly on higher education opportunities in Gujarat. But it has become very popular among students for two reasons. First it is updated every year and second it is free.

Dr. Manish Doshi, an engineering post graduate who is still very active in the field of high education has been bringing out the book since 2006. Dr. Doshi is spokesperson of Gujarat Congress, but he is more known for his career guidance books and his role in career seminars organized by different organizations.

PCC president Bharat Solanki who is the brain behind the project launched in 2006 as youth connectivity initiative by the party launched the 2017 edition at a function at Congress headquarters here.

Talking about new inclusions in the book Dr. Doshi said that this time special information is given on loans and scholarships for different courses by various organizations. This is very important to meet education expenses. For those who cannot take up regular courses, there is information about institutions offering distance education like Indira Gandhi National Open University and Ambedkar university of Gujarat.

Manish Doshi lamented neglect of education in Gujarat which, he said, has led to Gujarat being pushed back to 12th position in literacy from ninth position. Gujarat has literacy rate of 79.13 per cent. The book is online available on www.gujaratcongress.org and www.careerpath.info.

