Gujarat congress lodges police complaint over fake list

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The legal cell of Gujarat Congress today lodged a police complaint claiming that a fake candidate list was made viral on social media on Sunday night. The party also approached Election Commission on the issue.

Congress spokesperson Dr. Manish Doshi said that it was an attempt to create confusion and havoc among party workers. It said that the list was prepared on Congress letter pad and had fake signature of Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.

The list was titled “press note” and was marked cc to EC. This made it clear that the list was fake, he said. The list went viral and protests broke out. Several people thronged PCC headquarters and police had to be called.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that Congress was dejected and was blaming BJP for the fake list. Party spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that Congress was always blaming BJP for its failure. But the fact was that people of the state had already rejected Congress and it was anti Gujarat.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle