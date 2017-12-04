Gujarat Congress manifesto : Stipend to youth, loan waiver for farmers , quota for Patidars

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Stipend to unemployed youth, reservation in jobs and education to Patidars and abolition of fix pay are the promises made by Gujarat Congress in its election manifesto released on Monday. The party which is out of power in Gujarat since last 22 years has this time focused on youth and farmers who will play a key role in new government formation.

A huge Rs.32,000 crore corpus for youth, an amount equal to loan amount to Tata motors, has been promised by the party. The money would be given to youth for self employment, State Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki said. He along with party’s state incharge Ashok Gehlot, manifesto committee convenor Dipak Babaria released the manifesto.

Congress said that unemployment was on the rise in the state and when voted to power party will give Rs.4,000 as stipend to jobless youth. Focusing on the high fee issue the party promises to convert all self finance institutions into granted courses reducing fees burden. Education for girl students will be made free till class 12th, Solanki said.

Contract labour and fixed salary policy will be abolished. Local people will be given priority in jobs. Vacancies in government and semi government institutions will be filled.

The party has promises for farmers. Remunerative MSP prices, loan waivers, 16 hour electricity, free water for irrigation, effective crop insurance and few other incentives for farmers are part of manifesto of Congress.

The party will bring a bill in the Assembly session at the earliest for reservation to Patidars. Solanki said that Patidar andolan for quota has given impetus to the demands of people belonging to non reservation categories for equal opportunity in education and employment.

Without affecting present 49 percent reservation of the backward communities, Congress will introduce a bill under article 46 of the constitution and keeping in view the provisions of article 31(c). under the bill equal opportunities for education and employment will be given as per all rights given to OBC category.

He said that the Congress party had already announced the formation of economically backward commission. It will help in providing equal opportunity for the educational and economic development of the deprived people among the upper castes.

Health care will be priority of the Congress government, he said and affed Sardar Patel universal healthcare card to provide free/affordable health care facilities at government hospitals and free medicines through Rajiv Gandhi pharmacies.

Pointing out that inflation during the BJP rule was at its peak, Congress has promised steps to curb inflation. Petrol and diesel prices would be brought down by Rs. 10 by reducing state taxes. 50 percent reduction in property tax for all small shop keepers, upto 50 percent reduction in electricity rates and fixed rate of Rs. 2 per unit per month for household consumption upto 200 units are promises made in the manifesto.

Exemption in GST for small traders and manufacturers having an annual turnover upto Rs.1.50 crore per annum has been promised by the party. A finance commission of renowned experts will be set up to periodically review the fiscal situation would be set up.

25 lakh houses for urban and rural poor would be constructed. Modi government had promised 50 lakh houses in five years but less than 5 lakh have been constructed, Solanki said and added that BJP had faltered on all its promises.

For women the party has promised house for every woman and one stop crisis centre in each district and 24 hour toll free women helpline. Single woman will be given priority for house and land. Focusing on crimes related to women, the Congress manifesto also promised to set up fast-track courts in the state to deal with crimes against women. Eying to woo young and first time voters, the Congress also promised to distribute laptops and smartphones to college students.

