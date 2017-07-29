Gujarat Congress MLAs herded to Bengaluru

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

About 44 Congress legislators were flown to Bengaluru on Saturday night in a bid to prevent horsetrading. Six senior MLAs including rebel Shankersinh Vaghela and his son Mahendrasinh Vaghela have not gone.

Congress is making all efforts to ensure win for its Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel. Six MLAs have resigned and more resignations are expected. This can create trouble for Patel and the party cannot afford this.

The MLAs were taken in Spicejet flight around midnight. Karnataka is Congress ruled state and it is probably safe. Some of them MLAs have alleged that they were being offered Assembly tickets and money upto Rs.10 crore by BJP. Congress has alleged horse trading by BJP and is trying to keep its flock together.

Congress is hoping to get support of one rebel BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya who had voted against NDA presidential candidate. It also hopes to get support of JD(U) MLA Chhotu Vasava and NCP MLA Jayant Boski.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle