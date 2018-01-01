Gujarat Congress MLAs to meet on Wednesday to elect new leader

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

A meeting of newly elected 77 Congress MLAs will be held on Wednesday to decide on Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. With senior leaders defeated in the polls the party is set to elect a new young leader.

Party in-charge Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Jitendra Singh who have been appointed observers to elect the new leader will be present in the meeting. According to sources Amreli MLA PAresh Dhanani is the front runner for the post. 41-year old Dhanani has been elected for the third time and has always been vocal in the Assembly. He has raised problems of farmers and had an important role in party’s campaign in Saurasthra this year which fetched 30 seats for Congress.

With senior leaders like Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadhai, Siddharath Patel and others having lost elections, the party is set to elect young Dhanani. He is Patidar and Congress would consolidate community votes during 2019 elections.

10 time MLA from Chhta Udepur Mohansinh Rathwa has also expressed desire to be the new CLP. After the then CLP Shankersinh Vaghela left the party, Rathwa was made in-charge CLP leader. But his age may be a barrier as he is 74 year old.

Deputy CLP leader post can be given to Ashwin Kotwal, a tribal, who won from Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district by over 10,000 votes, in order to balance the various caste aspiration in the party. Accordingly, the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) could be offered to Jasdan MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya, a Koli and OBC. PAC chairmanship is always given to an Opposition MLA as a tradition.

Dalit MLA Shailesh Parmar, who won from Danilimda in Ahmedabad, is likely to be appointed as chief whip of the Congress in the Assembly.

The names would be finalized by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

