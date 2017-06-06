Gujarat Congress to give tickets to all sitting MLAs

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Not to take any chance of rebellion the state Congress has decided to give tickets to all its sitting 57 MLAs in the forthcoming Assembly elections. State President Bharatsinh Solanki announced this today after returning from New Delhi where he had meeting with party high command.

Talking to newspersons he said that first list of candidates will be declared soon. He said that state incharge Ashok Gehlot will come here on June 9 to chalk out election strategies. He said that first list of candidates will be announced by June end. The list of candidates will be announced in three phases.

It may be noted that Solanki was in Delhi for two days to meet party high command. But leader of opposition Shankersinh Vaghela did not attend meeting sparking off fresh rumours about his exit from the party.

Vaghela is said to be arm twisting the party high command demanding that he should be made incharge of elections. He has boycotted a few meetings with party high command sending signals that he was in no mood to co-operate. There have been talks of his joining BJP though he has denied.

