Gujarat Congress winds up Naliya gang rape campaign

Gujarat Congress today dropped its high pitch campaign on what is called Naliya mass gang rape in which Congress had alleged that many BJP leaders were involved. This follows talks between leaders of Congress and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in which the CM conceded the demand for judicial probe into the scandal.

Mutual consent between Congress and ruling BJP was announced by Speaker Ramanlal Vora after the question hour in the Assembly just before notice of 116 for discussion on the issue. This avoided discussion on the issue that had put BJP in Gujarat and also at national level in a tight spot.

The mutual consent has come as surprise in political circles for more than one reason. First of all the announcement was made by the Speaker. Generally when an issue is raised through notice of 116, such announcements come as government reply. Here, speaker made the announcement of mutual consent and both Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela endorsed it saying that there will be judicial inquiry.

Here is another catch. Congress was demanding probe by a sitting High Court judge. But the announcement does not mention the level of judicial inquiry. Now Congress cannot use the issue in poll bound state UP where Prime Minister Modi is saying that woman are not safe in UP while presenting his home state Gujarat as heaven for women where they can walk alone even in the dead of night.

In this incident, a married lady from Naliya town in Kutch district had lodged FIR in January this year that some persons were sexually exploiting women who were sent to influential businessmen and politicians. Persons named had BJP connections. This was turned into a political campaign by BJP with slogans like BJP balatkarion ki party.

Congress took out a rally from Bhuj to Gandhinagar highlighting the issue. This rally had ended as a public meeting by Congress on Monday, first day of the budget session of the Assembly. Congress even staged demonstrations within the House on the first day with Congress members dressed in black holding placards denouncing BJP.

