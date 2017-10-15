Gujarat election dates to be announced after October 23  

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

If the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is any indication, dates of Gujarat Assembly election will be announced on October 24 or 25. Election Commission this week announced dates of elections of Himachal Pradesh, but did not say anything about Gujarat which has given rise to a controversy over the role of the election commission. Congress has charged the Commission with bowing to pressure of the ruling party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ro Ro Ferry serive between Ghoga in Saurashtra and Dahej in South Gujarat on October 23. He will also dedicate projects of Rs 780 crore in Vadodara on the same day according to the revised programme of the PM. Earlier, these programmes were scheduled for October 17. These programmes cannot be organised once the dates are announced and model code of Conduct is announced.

Interestingly, the ferry project was initially launched in 2012 by Narendra Modi who was then Chief Minister of Gujarat with a deadline of 15 months. Now 70 months have passed and it is still not complete. Modi is to launch unfinished project. He is to go from Ghoga to Dahej in a private ship which has been brought from Goa. Trial run of the ship has also been done.

Election Commission which announced the poll date for HP also announced December 19 as the date of counting for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Modi is coming on one day visit of Gujarat tomorrow. After inauguration of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation projects worth hundreds of crore, he would address a gathering to mark conclusion of Gaurav Yatra.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle