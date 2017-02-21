Gujarat farmers to get crop loan at 1%

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government will provide crop loans to farmers at interest rate of one percent. This would benefit about 14 lakh farmers in the state.

Announcing this here today in the budget proposals for the financial year 2017-18 Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Nitin Patel said the government was committed for the welfare of farmers. He said that assistance for planting materials for horticulture will also be increased from 50 to 90 percent. This will promote diversification and high value horticulture.

Besides farmers will get more subsidy under micro irrigation scheme. The government has announced increase in subsidy from 50 to 70 percent and from 75 to 85 percent for SC and ST farmers.

A new organic university will be set up and agriculture of Vansada, Kaprada, Dharampur and Dangs district would be covered under organic farming. A provision of Rs. 82 crore has been made in the budget.

The Agriculture and cooperation department has been renamed as “Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare department”.

