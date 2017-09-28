Gujarat  first state to use VVPAT in Assembly election

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

All 50,128 polling booths in Gujarat will have verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) gadgets in the Assembly elections scheduled in December this year. Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer B.B. Swain had demonstration of these machines in Gandhinagar today. He said that this would bring transparency in the system and voters would enjoy a new right.

He said that a pilot project was conducted in by elections in Gujarat in 2014 in which VVPT was used. Presently, the state has got 70,182 VVPT for the December elections. State has asked Election Commission to have longer polling times as the machine takes seven seconds to register a vote.

The state has registered 4.33 crore voters as per the final list of the Election Commission.There is an increase of 52 lakh voters as compared to 2012 elections. There is an increase of 4500 booths this time. A voter limit has also been set per booth. In rural areas it is 1200 voters per booth while in urban areas it is 1400 voters.

The machines is being put to use in Gujarat following a petition filed by Reshma Patel, one of the convenors of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, who first approached the Gujarat High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court, seeking use of either ballot paper or VVPAT machines with EVMs.

A high-level team comprising the CEC, Election Commissioners Om Prakash Rawat and Sunil Arora, and other officials of the Election Commission, will pay a two-day visit to Gujarat in the first week of October to take a first-hand account of the State’s poll preparedness, law and order situation, finalization of electoral rolls and political stability

