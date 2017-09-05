Gujarat govt extends textile policy by one year

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat government has extended its textile policy for one more year. But, now it shall remain under implementation till September 3, 2018. The state government claimed that the policy was a great success and brought in huge amount of investment and generated employment in the state. The government reviewed the policy and saw that the same had a great impact on rural sector too.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani approved the extension of the policy for one year. The release issued by the government stated, “Many players of textile industry had requested the state governemnt. Thus it was decided to extend the benefits of the industry.”

PM Narendra Modi had launched the textile policy in 2012 when he was the chief minister of the state, with an integrated approach to strengthen the entire value chain of textile. The concept of ”From farm to foreign export” was weaved with the slogan of 5F formula while launching the policy.

India is the second largest producer of cotton after China in the world. Similarly, Gujarat is the largest cotton grower state in the country and hence presents very large scope of developing the whole textile value chain from farm to fiber to fabrics to fashion to foreign. The state proposes a strong industrial base and pool of resources to serve the entire value chain of the textile industries.

