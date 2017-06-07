Gujarat govt. orders judicial inquiry into custodial death of Patidar youth

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Not to take any chances for a fresh Patidar agitation the state government on Wednesday announced that judicial inquiry would be conducted into the custodial death of a Patidar youth in Mehsana. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has called for Mehsana bandh tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that police will also accept FIR in the case. He said that inquiry by a sessions judge would be conducted and action would be taken against all accused.

He added that government condemned the incident and will ensure fair inquiry in the incident. Mehsana is in Patel’s constituency and it is from here that the powerful Patidar reservation agitation started which resulted in widespread violence in the state last year.

In this case Ketan Patel (30) was arrested in a theft case by Mehsana police. Two days later he died. His family members alleged torture in custody and refused to accept the body.

However on Wednesday post mortem was conducted and according to sources there were 49 injury marks on the body. All the marks are said to be two to four days old.

Meanwhile, PAAS leaders submitted a memorandum to the DGP and demanded action against responsible officers. They demanded that justice should be prevailed.

The issue is snowballing into agitation and there were widespread protests in Mehsana and neighbouring towns on Wednesday also.

Police officials, however, dismissed the allegations and said that Patel was running high fever and died in Mehsana sub-jail. “We arrested Ketan on Saturday in for theft of Rs 9,500 from a paan shop. We also have CCTV footage that show him stealing some valuables. We had acted on the basis of complaint filed by shop owner Bharat Barot. On Sunday, we produced him before a judicial magistrate who ordered that he be sent to judicial custody.

On Monday, he started complaining of uneasiness in the sub-jail. A doctor who checked him found that Patel was feeling uneasy as he was an alcoholic. He was then referred to Mehsana civil hospital where in he died during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” said Chaitanya Mandlik, Mehsana superintendent of police.

