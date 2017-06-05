Gujarat govt. to bear cost of medicines for thalassemia, haemophilia patients

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat Government will bear the cost of expensive medicines for thalassemia, haemophilia and sickle cell anemia patients and also 50 per cent cost of rushing vital organs for transplant by helicopter or air-ambulance, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said here today.

He said the government will also provide pension to sickle cell patients prevalent among tribal people to save them from physical labour.

Inaugurating the new building of Indian Red Cross Society’s Gujarat Branch and the Prevention Centre for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Research & Training he suggested opening blood collection centres in the state’s Sub-District Hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHCs). He said Gujarat collected about 8.65-lakh units of blood last year. There are 142 blood banks and 16 Red Cross Blood Banks in the state.

He described liver, kidney, heart transplant as another important healthy practice to save many lives suffering from organ failures.

