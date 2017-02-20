Gujarat govt. to link welfare schemes to aadhar card

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government will link all the welfare schemes to aadhar card. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel moved a bill regarding this in the State Assembly on Monday. He said that the government will link all schemes and subsidies to aadhar card.

This would ensure transparency and benefits of various welfare schemes will reach to proper person. He added that 119 schemes would be linked to aadhar cards.

As per 2015 census 85 percent of youth aged between 12 to 18 years and 40 percent children aged 0-5 have been issued aadhar cards. The remaining will get their cards by September 2017, he said. The bill was passed unanimously.

For news in Hindi see our daily Chaupal Chronicle