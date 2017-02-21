Gujarat govt. to provide tablets to students

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Keeping in view the election year the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced many schemes to woo the electorate including providing tablets to students to more subsidy in farming. Though the schemes have their ifs and buts.

Presenting the budget proposals for the year 2017-18 in the State Assembly today Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Nitin Patel said that the theme of the budget is “Optimize inclusive development of human resources and trunk infrastructure through effective and transparent implementation”.

Talking about incentives in education field he said that the government would provide tablets to all students taking admission in colleges and polytechnics at a token price of Rs.1,000. The government has allocated Rs.200 crore for the purpose.

He also announced a scheme for free medical education for girls. In addition to 50% assistance in tuition fees under Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojna, girls of self finance medical colleges will get 50% assistance in fees from Kanya Kelvani nidhi.

The government has also announced a scheme for providing interest subvention on educational loan during moratorium period for students from Gujarat to study in foreign universities.

Two new sainik schools have been proposed at Veraval and tribal taluka in Surat district. A new college for engineering and associated courses on PPP model at Dholka in Ahmedabad district has also been proposed in the budget.

