Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for spreading digital literacy to every part of the country. Addressing a function at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar this evening he said that we cannot afford to have a digital divide. When a two-year-old child knows how to operate the latest television model at home, elders get the urge to learn it too .

If I had decided to build an IIT here earlier, some people would have criticised me the way they criticised the bullet trains and would have said that the focus needs to be on something else in Gujarat. But today, I am happy that this campus is at an equivalent height in comparison to the other IITs in the country. 70 per cent of the faculty here has been trained at premier institutions abroad. Today Modi dedicated the campus to nation.

To bring excellence in education, he said, 10 private universities and ten government universities would be put on a challenge route. We will invest 1000 crores on each of them . We will relax the rules and give them the liberty and independence to make their own decisions. We will do whatever it takes to turn them into the 20 top universities, he asserted.

You are IIT-ians, I was a Tea-ian when I was young, I sold tea. On this day, a few years ago, I took oath as Chief Minister for the first time. Till then, I had never even been an MLA. I had decided that whatever I will do, I will do to the best of my abilities.

Talking about development model of education, he said Gujarat has given global level institutions to the world. There is no place in the world with a premier university like the Forensic Science University. Gujarat is the only one. Gujarat is the first state to get IITE that trains people to be the best teachers

Today both parents are usually busy with their own jobs and therefore to develop the children we have come up with a children’s university. Earlier, we had joint families where the family used to play the role of a university. But in micro families, that kind of education is missing

Gujarat has also come up with one of the best law university. Today, crime is detected with the help of technology for which the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University will play a big role in it, Modi said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle