Gujarat has nine DGP but no regular DGP

Government on Monday promoted four Additional Director General of Police as DGP bring total number of DGP to nine. However, Gujarat still awaits appointment of regular DGP.

Four ADGP promoted as DGP include Vipul Vijoy (State Traffic)who was denied promotion in 2017 pending an inquiry against him. He had kept policemen as hostage at his residence. An inquiry was ordered in this case and recently he was cleared of all charges.

Other officers who have been made DGP are A K Surolia who heads Anti Terrorist Squad, Mohan Jha who heads administration and TS Bisht head of jails. All the four officers have been promoted on the same post.

Earlier government had in 2017 promoted Ashish Bhatia, Shivanand Jha, A K Singh and Pramod Kumar as DGP.

For the last three year state government has not appointed an regular DGP. This has been challenged in Gujarat High Court.

