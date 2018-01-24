Gujarat HC gives relief to tribal MLA over his caste certificate dispute

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Independent MLA from Morva Hadaf Bhupendra Khant whose tribal certificate was termed invalid by tribal commission got a relief from Gujarat High Court which quashed the order. The HC also directed that committee for scrutiny of certificates should hear Khant before passing any order.

Last week tribal development commission’s scrutiny committee announced that Khant’s caste certificate as a member of a Scheduled Tribe (ST) was invalid. With this Khant’s status as a legislator was in jeopardy because he has been elected from a constituency reserved for an ST candidate.

In protest against this Khant moved HC alleging that the tribal development commission’s decision to invalidate his caste certificate was politically motivated. Khant contended in his petition that at the time of filing nominations, objections raised by rival candidates were addressed by the election officials and his caste certificate was held valid. The rival candidates could have objected to his candidature and election by filing an election petition before the high court. But getting the caste certificate cancelled by a government body, which is under heavy influence of the ruling party, is nothing but a politically motivated move.

Khant was elected as an independent candidate from Morva Hadaf after the Congress party did not field a candidate, allowing its ally the Bharatiya Tribal Party(BTP) to field a candidate, following their pre-poll alliance.

On Friday, tribal development commissioner R J Makadia said that a vigilance committee was appointed to verify Khant’s ST certificate. “After detailed record verification and a first hand report, the committee recommended that the certificate is invalid. We have submitted the report. Now the concerned authorities will take a decision.”

Justice Bela Trivedi heard the matter and fixed the next hearing on Feb.21

