Gujarat HC upholds school fees regulation bill

In a major relief to parents whose children study in private schools the Gujarat High Court today upheld the state government’s fee regulation bill and said that it was constitutionally valid. This means that schools in Gujarat cannot charge fees more than set by the government and in case the school needs to raise the fees it will have to take government’s permission.

A division bench of Chief Justice R Subash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi rejected around 40 petitions opposing the bill. The court ruled that state legislature is competent and has the authority to form laws for state boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The HC rejected the contention of the CBSE and minority schools which had said that the state government cannot regulate them. The management of various private, minority, CBSE and ICSE schools had approached the court against the law, saying it was not in accordance with the Constitution and should be scrapped.

The fee structure prescribed in the Act for primary, secondary and higher secondary school is Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 per year, respectively. The Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act came into force in April this year after Governor O P Kohli gave his assent to the said Bill which was passed in the Assembly in budget session in March.

As per the rules of the Bill, all private schools, which want to charge fees more than what has been prescribed, need to submit their proposal with the fee regulatory committee before imposing any hike. The Act provides for the establishment of four such committees in four zones, having their headquarters at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

Any school charging more than the prescribed fees will have to justify their fees before the FRC. In case of violation of the Act, the concerned school can face punitive steps which include de-recognition on third violation. For the first and second violation they will have to pay Rs 5 and 10 lakh as penalty.

Advocate of Guardians association Rohit Patel said that the court has held the act and the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) valid. The schools willing to take more than prescribed fees will have to approach the competent authority within 6 weeks. The court has also however rejected the demand of guardians to give them representation in the FRC. The schools will also have to declare their income and other details within 3 weeks.

Minister Bhupendra Chudasama welcomed the decision of the court terming it a historic day for education world. ‘The act will be implemented in letter and spirit. This order will have its effect not only on Gujarat but the whole nation and set the direction,’ he said.

Principal Secretary Education Sunaina Tomar said that the whole infrastructure for the implementation of the act was ready and a web portal for online application by schools to FRCs would also be launched soon that there won’t be any physical contact between the two sides. The Schools now as per the law will have to maintain a single bank account both for fees collection as well as payment of its teachers,’ she added.

According to the state government, out of 15,927 schools to be regulated under the Act, 11,174 charge lower fees than what has been determined by the government, 841 have sought for determination of fees by the committee, and 2,363 did not file any affidavit nor did they submit any proposal before the committee, while 2,385 have challenged it before the High Court. All such schools will have to approach the FRCs within six weeks to avoid punitive action.

