The SSC-HSC exams in Gujarat will begin from March 12 next year. The detailed time table for the exams was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today.

Class 10th exam will begin from March 12 and end on March 23. Similarly class 12th Science exams will be from March 12 to 23 while that of general and professional courses will be from March 12 to 28.

