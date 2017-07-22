Gujarat inundated, many highways closed

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Heavy downpour has once again affected most parts of the state affecting normal life. More than 6,200 persons have been evacuated from flood waters as it has been pouring heavily since Friday night. Surendranagar district is the worst affected areas and Chotila town received 13 inches of rain in 24 hours. The town had got same rain 10 days back.

Most of the dams are overflowing and district administration has evacuated several low lying villages. Machhu dam in Rajkot is overflowing and alert has been issued for people living in downstream areas. About 2,600 people have been shifted to safer places.

Due to heavy rains water logging has occurred at many places and few state highways have been closed for traffic. According to officials Ahmedabad- Rajkot highway and Ahmedabad- Kutch , Ahmedabad- Porbander highway have been closed. Rail traffic has also been affected with water on tracks at several places.

The state government pressed NRDF teams which rescued more than 60 people in two villages in Surendranagar district. About 2,500 people in the district have been shifted to safer places. Indian |Air Force helicopters also air lifted few people from flood waters.

An MI-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was called in to recuse people from three different villages in Limbdi, Sayla and Chotila talukas of the Surendranagar district. However, the NDRF and other rescue teams deployed on ground extricated the stranded villagers before the helicopter arrived, official sources said.

he IAF helicopter successfully rescued a person who was stranded inside a marooned “Dargah” in Limbdi taluka of the same district. Out of the total evacuated, 2620 belong to Morbi district, where Maachu dam overflowed after incessant rain in the region. Another 2,245 persons were evacuated from Pipadiyad, Miyava, Dharadungari, Chotila, Untadi and other villages in neighbouring Surendranagar district in operations that began late night on Friday.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani personally visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at Gandhinagar and took stock of the flood-situation. From the control room, Rupani called up officials of the Surendranagar district, which has been one of the worst affected areas.

