Gujarat is far behind in organ donation

Government should play a pro active role in the promotion of organ donation in the country. This is what prominent doctors believe. Government’s involvement will bring transparency and credibility to the cause for the society.

The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine Ahmedabad Chapter is going to celebrate its foundation day (on 8th October) by celebrating “Theme: Organ Donation, A Gift for Life”. However, the demand for organs is still quite high as compared to their supply. Effective steps must be taken to meet this ever increasing demand.

Its chairman Jigar Mehta said that Gujarat was far behind other states in the case of organ donation. He said that the rules were framed in 2015 but effective implementation had not started yet. He said that the government should encourage hospitals to register brain dead people. Presently hospitals are reluctant to register brain dead people.

Dr. Hitesh Chavda said that organ donation was not easy as there was a very small window in which the organ could be transplanted. He said that involvement of government, NGOs and other non medical bodies could help improve organ donation in India.

