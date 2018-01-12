Gujarat MLAs to take oath on Jan.23

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

After a month of being elected the MLAs of Gujarat will take oath on January 23. On this day pro tem Speaker would be appointed who will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs.

The budget session of the State Assembly will start from third week of February. Opposition Congress had complained about government not arranging oath ceremony for MLAs. But according to sources BJP was waiting for inauspicious period to be over and then arrange the ceremony. As per religion Dec.14 to Jan.14is considered inauspicious and no new work is done during the period.

In this Assembly there are 99 BJP MLAs, 80 Congress and three independent MLAs. There are many first timers from both the parties as several senior leaders from both the parties lost the elections.

