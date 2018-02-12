Gujarat Protem speaker Nimaben Acharya and two others sentenced

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Sitting BJP MLA from Bhuj and Protem Speaker Nimaben Acharya and former party MLA Kantilal Amrutiya have been sentenced to one-year jail term in a case of luring voters through gratification during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. The Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate J G Damodara also held Manoj Panara, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener of Morbi, guilty in the same case.

The JMFC court judge J G Damodara , Morbi also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 each on the three, all of whom were convicted under section 171(B) of the IPC. The court, however, stayed the execution of the order for 30 days so that the accused could appeal in a higher court.

As per the complaint lodged by then election officer in Morbi A J Patel, they had tried to lure voters of Morbi during the campaigning of 2009 Lok Sabha polls by offering money and gifts. When the FIR was lodged against them in 2009, Amrutiya was the sitting MLA of Morbi while Acharya was the sitting MLA from Anjar seat in the state’s Kutch region. Amrutiya lost from Morbi in the recently held Assembly polls.

