Gujarat raises health benefit scheme limit by Rs one lakh

Continuing poll sops, Increase in the limit of health benefit scheme, Maa Vatsalya Yojna, seventh pay commission to staff of municipalities and increased wages for fixed salary staff of Industrial Training Institutes were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel here today.

He said that the income limit of beneficiary of Maa Vatsalya Yojna has been raised from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. He said that the scheme will now cover four crore people of Gujarat. Under this scheme, for seven serious diseases and 628 types of treatments cashless help of Rs two lakh is provided.

He further pointed out that this help is offered through 99 private, 21 government and 42 standalone dialysis centre. He said that under the schme over Rs 1,037 crore have been paid to beneficiaries.

Over 1500 staff members of 105 municipalities will get benefit of seventh pay commission, he said. This will cost municipalities Rs 54 crore.

Fixed wages of over 7,000 employees of granted high and higher secondary schools have been raised by the government which will cause a burden of Rs 74 lakh.

Staff of 113 it is in the state will get benefit of higher wages with effect from January 2016.

