Gujarat : Record in singing national anthem in Gujarat

Over 3.5 lakh people on Saturday set a new world record by singing the national anthem at Khodaldham temple in Rajkot district. The event was held on the occasion of installation of idol of goddess Khodiyar at a newly-built Khodal Dham temple in the town.

“Over 3.5 lakh people sang the anthem together at the idol installation ritual in the presence of observers from Guinness World Records,” said Hansraj Gajera, a member of Khodal Dham temple trust.

Earlier, 2,54,537 people had sung the national anthem in Bangladesh in 2014 and set a record. That record was on Saturday broken, according to Gajera.

“We received certificate of record from Guinness World Records officials,” he added.

The trust also set two new records for Limca Book of Records, by organising the longest (40 km) `shobha-yatra’ (procession) and a 1008-kund `mahayagna’, he said.

Goddess Khodiyar is particularly revered by the Leuva Patel community.

Trust officials claimed that over 50 lakh devotees were estimated to have visited the temple during the five-day installation ceremony which began on January 17.

The temple was built at the cost of Rs 60 crore. The trust was planning to set up an agricultural university adjacent to the temple premises, Gajera said.

