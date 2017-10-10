Gujarat reduces VAT on petrol- diesel  

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today announced reduction in Value Added Tax in Gujarat on petrol and diesel by four percent. Making the announcement at a hurriedly called press conference at his residence in the morning in Gandhinagar, he said that this was mainly to give relief to people.

High petrol and diesel prices has become a very hot issue in the state which is going to poll in December this year.

He said that with this Gujarat was the first state to reduce VAT following an appeal by the centre that states should reduce VAT. This would cost Gujarat a burden of Rs 2316 crore Rupani said.

With this and earlier reduction of VAT on excise duty reduction, there would be a reduction of Rs 2.93 per litre in petrol and Rs 2.72 in diesel. The reduction will come in effect from midnight today. As a result the price of petrol will be Rs 67.53 per litre and diesel Rs 60.77 in Ahmedabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who was also present at the press conference said that the government would make up for the loss in revenue by the income from the inter state traffic as those vehicles will buy petrol and diesel from low price Gujarat. Interestingly, last month Patel had claimed that Gujarat was a dry state and it had no income from sale of liquor like other state. On this ground he had ruled out any reduction in the price of petrol and diesel.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle