Gujarat schools will have to refund excess fees

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The fee regulation bill passed by Gujarat government will come in effect from the current academic year. The schools all over the state will have to implement the fees structure set by the government. The schools which have charged extra fees will have to refund the excess amount to the students.

State Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma today held a meeting with all the district education officers and prant education officers and briefed them about the new regulations. He clarified that the new regulation will come into effect from this year only.

The state government will also file a caveat in the Supreme Court regarding the bill. The school managements are planning to move SC against the High Court order which upheld the fees regulatory bill last week. The minister said that he had consulted advocate general on the issue and as soon as the SC resumes after winter vacation in a day or two, the government will file a caveat.

The fee structure prescribed in the Act for primary, secondary and higher secondary school is Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 per year, respectively. As per the rules of the Bill, all private schools, which want to charge fees more than what has been prescribed, need to submit their proposal with the fee regulatory committee before imposing any hike. The Act provides for the establishment of four such committees in four zones, having their headquarters at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

Any school charging more than the prescribed fees will have to justify their fees before the FRC. In case of violation of the Act, the concerned school can face punitive steps which include de-recognition on third violation. For the first and second violation they will have to pay Rs 5 and 10 lakh as penalty.

The managements of various private, minority, CBSE and ICSE schools had approached the court against the law, saying it was not in accordance with the Constitution and should be scrapped. They now plan to move SC.

