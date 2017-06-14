Gujarat should give Kashmiri Pandits  displaced persons status

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits today met Gujarat Chief Minister and briefed him about problems of Kashmiri pandits. Besides other things Kashmiri Pandit are lamenting the fact that they have not been given the status of displaced or immigrant by Gujarat government. Delegation led by Panun Kashmir President, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

The Memorandum expressed deep concern over the situation that has forced Kashmiri Pandits to live as refugees in their own country. It said “Our issues of ethnic cleansing and genocide remain unanswered till date. Despite the decision of the National Human Rights Commission that “….acts akin to genocide have been committed against the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir…..” all previous governments at the Centre chose to keep silent on the issue. While a number of nations in the world have constituted tribunals and special courts to try those responsible for terror and genocidal crimes, the earlier governments took a soft state approach and allowed derailment of the due process of law.

The delegation drew the attention of the Chief Minister to the fact that the displaced members of the KP community who migrated to the state of Gujarat have not been registered here as displaced/migrants by the administration. This has caused a number of problems for the community members who constitute a good chunk throughout the state. It is appealed that these families may be registered here by the government of Gujarat enabling them to address their issues of day to day survival with effectiveness.

The delegation demanded that the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat may be requested by your government to pass a Resolution on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. The Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir states have already passed such resolutions in 2009 and 2017 respectively condemning the holocaust of the Pandits in Kashmir and expressing deep sympathies with their cause. The resolution may also express its concern over the resettlement of the Pandits in Kashmir as per their geo-political aspirations. This would go a long way to change the narrative on Kashmir and the issues relating to the nationalist feeling about Kashmir on behalf of the citizens living outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir and particularly in Gujarat.”

With the change of guard at the Centre, the Kashmiri Pandit community has developed confidence to appeal to the government of India to constitute a Special Crimes Tribunal in the J&K state to go into the excesses committed against the indigenous people of Kashmir –the Kashmiri Pandits. The delegation requested the Chief Minister to take up their request with the Central leadership for constitution of the Special Crimes Tribunal. All those responsible for the heinous crimes against the Pandits and other Hindu minority community members be brought to justice under the purview of the Special Crimes Tribunal sooner than later in order to ensure that the ethnically cleansed community of the Pandits is provided justice.

The delegation had S.K.Bhan, President, Kashur Samchar, Sunil Kachru, General Secretary, Kusum Kaul, Vice President and Alok Bhan, youth activist as other members.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)