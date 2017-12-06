Gujarat spared of Okhi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat was spared of cyclone Okhi as it weakened and dissipated over the seas and did not reach Surat. Though the state would witness light to moderate rains in the next two days.

According to an early morning release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm first turned into a ‘deep depression’, then into a ‘depression’ and finally into a ‘low pressure’ area after midnight.

“The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea and adjoining areas of north-east Arabian Sea, north coastal Maharashtra and south coastal Gujarat at 23:30 hours yesterday.

As per the IMD release, the sea condition would be rough along and off south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts during the next 12 hours.

“Fishermen along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts are advised not to venture into sea during the next 12 hours,” the release said.

The temperature in most of the states dipped by more than 7 degrees and it will remain so for 2-3 days. Chilly winds and light rains were witnessed in most parts of the state.

The cyclone did not hit Gujarat but changes in weather hit farmers in the state with crops being damaged. In Saurasthra cotton, cumin and castor crops have been affected adversely and groundnut stock has been washed away in rains.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle