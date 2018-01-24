Gujarat ST suffers loss of over Rs.2.50 crore

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat ST has suffered a loss of over Rs.2.50 crore during last 3-4 days as protests over film ‘Padmavat’ spread up in the state. The ST cancelled more than 10,000 trips in these days and over 26 buses were damaged.

ST buses towards North Gujarat were most affected as many trips were called off. On Wednesday also protestors pelted stones at a bus near Palanpur. Highways were blocked disrupting traffic. ST withdrew Volvo services on many routes.

Private bus operators in Bhavnagar have decided to not to ply buses on Thursday from morning till evening.

