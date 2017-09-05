Gujarat to ban blue whale game

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat government will ban the online game ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, which allegedly incites players to commit suicide.

” Home Department as well as the Chief Secretary have been instructed to find out ways to ban this game in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said.

“We have to stop this, as people are committing suicide due to this game,” he said. If needed, the state government would bring an ordinance to ban the game in Gujarat.

Principals of all the schools across the state have been asked to be alert and check that no student is playing this deadly game. Awareness programmes would also be organized to make people aware about this game, CM said.

Schools have been asked to organize meetings with parents to ensure that no one become victim of this game. He said that the government has urged all service providers through Union Information and Broadcasting ministry to remove this game from their platform.

Recently, a 30-year-old man from Palanpur in Banaskantha district of the state had claimed that he was ending his life as he reached the last stage of the Blue Whale Challenge.

However, police had said Maluna ended his life under depression due to cancer and not because of the game.

