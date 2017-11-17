Gujarat to cancel registration of 15 year old vehicles

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Alarmed by the increasing pollution levels in various cities, the Gujarat government has decided to cancel registration of 15 year old commercial vehicles. The government has also decided to ply more buses for city transport which would be CNG or electric.

A high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary J N Singh held here on Friday mulled over various options to reduce pollution levels in the cities which have reached like Delhi. The situation has worsened in Ahmedabad with Air Quality Index reaching more than 350. The AMC health department had issued health advisory also for this.

The meeting reviewed the pollution levels in the cities and stressed to promote public transport and make the air cleaner. The government will provide subsidy for CNG/ electric vehicles. These include three wheelers also.

Pirana dumping site in Ahmedabad is one of the main reason of pollution. Singh said a detailed plan would be chalked out for producing energy from the waste. Gujarat Energy Regulatory Commission (GERC) has been asked to study all the technical details and prepare a project for production of energy.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been asked to submit a detailed plan for permanent disposal of the waste at Pirana site, Singh said. The government would provide financial assistance for the project.

Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar would be made “kerosene free” cities like Chandigarh and Haryana. In addition various steps like prohibiting burning of biomass in open, ban of plastic less than 50 micron, wall to wall carpet and others would be taken. Special monitoring teams would be formed to ensure that only CNG auto rickshaws ply in the cities. Concerned departments have been asked to prepare short term and long term action plans to check rising level of pollution.

