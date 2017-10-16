Gujarat to give interest free crop loan

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In yet another election sop the Gujarat government today announced that farmers will now get crop lending-loan at zero per cent interest.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the presence of Prime Minister Narendri Modi at the Gaurav Mahasammelan held here on Monday. This will set free as many as 25-lakh farmer families from the vicious circle of the interest.

At present, the farmers are getting loan of Rs. 3 lakh at the interest rate of 7 percent. The Center and State Governments bear the interest of 3 percent each. Thus, the farmers need to pay just one per cent interest. But, now that one per cent interest will also be paid by the state government. According to an estimate, it will burden the state treasury by Rs. 700 crore, he added.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle